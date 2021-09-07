BSP Returned Third Mandate to Rumen Radev Unfulfilled

At the beginning of the meeting, the President congratulated Cornelia Ninova for her responsible approach to the negotiations for forming a government within the third term.

"Alas, new elections and new negotiations await us. I believe that BSP will be an active participant in them again," Radev added.

According to Cornelia Ninova, the BSP has made every effort for reason, dialogue and responsibility to both the state and the people at this time.

We did not find support from the parties "There Is Such a People", "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming! ", Which is why I am returning your mandate unfulfilled", added the BSP leader.

Now the head of state must decide when to dissolve the National Assembly and what will be the date of the parliamentary elections. Ninova herself announced that after the conversation with Radev, the president said that he would take this decision after a meeting with the CEC, so what opportunities does the commission have to organize 2-in-1 elections.

Ninova's opinion is that there should be a 2 in 1 election.

"We have kept a good tone all the time, we have behaved very dialogically and sensibly, but what is happening now is extremely irresponsible," Ninova said after the meeting with the head of state.

She said that the coalition form of BSP for the next elections is yet to be discussed again.

"Everything will depend on the Bulgarian people. After seeing what is in the 45th and 46th parliaments, I believe in the minds of Bulgarian citizens for the next elections - they are free, but reasonably decide who to vote for," Ninova added.

/BNT