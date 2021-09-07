In Memoriam:French Film Star Jean-Paul Belmondo Passed away Aged 88
Renowned French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at the age of 88, AFP reported on Monday, citing his lawyer.
No additional details were provided.
Russian filmmaker and Academy Award winner Nikita Mikhalkov expressed condolences over Belmondo’s passing, lauding his career and hailing the actor as a legend. "He was a brilliant actor, an entire era, a legend. He opened a new page after Breathless by [Jean-Luc] Godard." Mikhalkov also characterized Belmondo as a person of "incredible charm." "I saw him at a film festival. He was always walking surrounded by aura of admiration. And it wasn’t just applause. It was clear that a legend was coming through," the filmmaker added./TASS
