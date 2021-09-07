Bulgaria Issues EUR 100 Million Worth of Internal Debt

100 million euros worth of internal debt in government bonds is being offered to investors. This is the first debt issuance since the spring of 2021, and in the term of office of caretaker Minister of Finance Assen Vassilev. The bonds are with a zero interest rate, but they are being purchased by investors - mostly by banks and funds because they are a reliable instrument which is better than the negative interest rates of financial institutions.

In 2021 Bulgaria issued 400 million euro’s worth of debt on the domestic market. The debt maximum in the state budget for the year is 2.3 billion euro, but experts say that it is hardly likely that this threshold will be reached by the end of the year.