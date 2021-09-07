Tatyana Doncheva MP of Rise up BG! Here We come! Accused of Peddling Influence Corruption - specialized Prosecutor's Office

Bulgaria's Specialized Prosecution Office is launching a probe into media allegations about corrupt behaviour of a member of the 46th National Assembly, the prosecution service said in a press release on Tuesday.

Once the case is fully clarified as a matter of fact and of law, it will be determined whether instituting criminal proceedings in connection with trade in influence or another criminal offence is warranted.



There Is Such a People party (TISP) Floor Leader Toshko Yordanov said on Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) on Saturday that National Assembly Deputy Chair Tatyana Doncheva MP of Rise Up BG! Here We Come! had tried to persuade TISP MPs to support a Rise Up! cabinet in case the latter received the third cabinet-forming mandate, promising them ministerial portfolios and offering money.



TISP MP Radostin Vassilev told TV 7/8 that he was the lawmaker who was approached by Doncheva. "She scribbled on a piece of paper, the sum '500 K' was written there alongside with names," Vassilev said.



"I am not accustomed to sue colleagues, but under the circumstances I don't think I have any option other than to assert my rights in court against Radostin Vassilev and Toshko Yordanov," Doncheva reacted in a Facebook post, calling the situation "a sheer disgrace"./BTA