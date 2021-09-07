More than 50 people Putting Out the Big Forest Fire in Kirkovo Municipality

There is a lot of smoke in the area and therefore it is necessary to evacuate people

A large forest fire in the municipality of Kirkovo has been burning since last night.

The flames engulfed more than 250 acres of pine, dry grass, and shrubs.

The fire is far from the first houses in the village of Starovo, but due to the heavy smoke in the area, it was decided to evacuate 20 people from one of the neighborhoods of the village.

"Separate fires are burning, at the moment there are four fire trucks and two specialists of the State Forestry with a total of 50 employees - firefighters and forest workers," explained in the program "This Morning" Commissioner Sergei Zaimov - director of the regional fire department.

He specified that the fire is divided into three sections, and extinguishing, clearing, and making clearings are currently being carried out. One front is extinguished with equipment, and the others by hand.

"Since last night, the municipality has provided excavators and water carriers, volunteers are on the ground and helping the fire brigade," said Shinasi Suleiman, mayor of Kirkovo.

/BTV