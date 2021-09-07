New Anti-Epidemic Measures Come Into Force Today
The new measures for prevention against coronavirus come into force today.
Restaurants, bars, and gambling halls will be open from 07:00 to 23:00, with up to 6 people at a table, at a distance of one and a half meters. The nightclubs will not work.
Gyms will be able to use 30% of their seats.
There will be no music festivals and team building.
Cinemas, theaters, concerts, and sports halls will operate with up to 50% of their indoor capacity. Indoor weddings and baptisms can be held with up to 30 guests.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Last 24 hours 677 New Cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths in Bulgaria
- » Masks Become Mandatory in Bucharest as Covid-19 Surges
- » New Zealand lifts Restrictions due to COVID-19
- » Children Vacccinarion Put on Hold in UK
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 488 new Cases and 32 Deaths Last 24h
- » Fines of EUR 160 000 per day in Greece for Non-Compliance with COVID Measures