New Anti-Epidemic Measures Come Into Force Today

The new measures for prevention against coronavirus come into force today.

Restaurants, bars, and gambling halls will be open from 07:00 to 23:00, with up to 6 people at a table, at a distance of one and a half meters. The nightclubs will not work.

Gyms will be able to use 30% of their seats.

There will be no music festivals and team building.

Cinemas, theaters, concerts, and sports halls will operate with up to 50% of their indoor capacity. Indoor weddings and baptisms can be held with up to 30 guests.

