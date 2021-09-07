Last 24 hours 677 New Cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths in Bulgaria

During the last 24 hours, 677 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria with 12,534 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The death toll with a diagnosis of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours was 34, while for the previous day they were 32.

Yesterday, the daily growth of the newly infected amounted to 488 with 12,151 tests performed.

The number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 462,710, of which 34,507 are currently active. A total of 19,149 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The hospitalized at the moment are 4284, of which 339 are under intensive care.

On Monday, 1,654 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were delivered in the country and with them their total number reached 2,356,197, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

