Sender of Death Threats to Parliamentary Speaker Iva Miteva identified and Put under House Arrest
Society | September 6, 2021, Monday // 17:44
Lyubomir Yakov, who threatened to murder the Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly Iva Miteva, will be under house arrest. This has been ruled by the Sofia District Court.
Lyubomir Yakov’s lawyer said that at this stage the defendant has not provided any explanations. Meanwhile, Yakov’s lawyer has requested that the defendant undergoes a psychiatric test. The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the court’s rule.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Masks Become Mandatory in Bucharest as Covid-19 Surges
- » A Man is Detained for the Fire in Blagoevgrad
- » Gunman Slays Four Including Mother and Baby in Florida
- » New Zealand lifts Restrictions due to COVID-19
- » Children Vacccinarion Put on Hold in UK
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Windy with Variable Clouds Today