Sender of Death Threats to Parliamentary Speaker Iva Miteva identified and Put under House Arrest

Society | September 6, 2021, Monday // 17:44
Bulgaria: Sender of Death Threats to Parliamentary Speaker Iva Miteva identified and Put under House Arrest

Lyubomir Yakov, who threatened to murder the Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly Iva Miteva, will be under house arrest. This has been ruled by the Sofia District Court.

 Lyubomir Yakov’s lawyer said that at this stage the defendant has not provided any explanations. Meanwhile, Yakov’s lawyer has requested that the defendant undergoes a psychiatric test. The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the court’s rule.

 

