Official Census in Bulgaria starts off Today at Midnight

From midnight begins the official census of the population of Bulgaria. It will last until October and will take place in two stages - electronically and with a visit by tellers. They will visit homes from 18 September to 3 October from 8 am to 8 pm. The national census will take place from 0.00 am on 7 September 2021 and will be completed at 20.00 on 3 October 2021. The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reminds that citizens who refuse to participate in the census will be fined BGN 160.

The NSI explains that the electronic counting card contains questions in four main sections - address, housing, household and residents.





