Tomorrow BSP Returns Government-forming Mandate
img.bnr.bg
On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of the parliamentary group of “BSP for Bulgaria” coalition, which received the third and last cabinet-forming mandate, the press center of this country’s head of state announced.
The socialists are expected to return the unsuccessful cabinet-forming mandate. Thus, Bulgaria will officially head for early Parliamentary elections.
