Tomorrow BSP Returns Government-forming Mandate

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 6, 2021, Monday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Tomorrow BSP Returns Government-forming Mandate img.bnr.bg

On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev will meet with representatives of the parliamentary group of “BSP for Bulgaria” coalition, which received the third and last cabinet-forming mandate, the press center of this country’s head of state announced.

The socialists are expected to return the unsuccessful cabinet-forming mandate. Thus, Bulgaria will officially head for early Parliamentary elections. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, Kornelia Ninova, goverenment-forming mandate, return, September 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria