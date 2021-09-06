Blagoevgrad Arsonist Remanded in Custody

A man is detained for causing the fire that broke out in the center of Blagoevgrad yesterday, the Regional Prosecutor of Blagoevgrad Borislav Kovachki told a briefing,as quoted by BTA.During the fire, the building known as"Dome"iconic for Blagoevgrad, which currently houses a branch of a bank, as well as the night club, shops and offices adjacent to it, burnt down.The detainee is a 43-year-old man from Dupnitsa. That night, he was in the night club, but was bothering the staff, which is why he was escorted out by the restaurant's security. An hour later, he returned after the nightclub closed.

Prosecutor Kovachki explained that the suspect splashed the electrical switchboard near the entrance to the restaurant with gasoline and set it on fire.

After carrying out the arson he absconded in Dupnitsa, as well as in one of the surrounding villages, and was subsequently captured near the Kalotina Checkpoint. He is due to be examined by medics and remanded in custody for 72 hours.