Fines of EUR 160 000 per day in Greece for Non-Compliance with COVID Measures

Society » HEALTH | September 5, 2021, Sunday // 12:20
Bulgaria: Fines of EUR 160 000 per day in Greece for Non-Compliance with COVID Measures

The inspections were carried out mainly by the police

Nearly 160,000 euros are the fines imposed, only on Friday, for non-compliance with the measures against the coronavirus in Greece, reports the publication "Kathimerini", informs BNR.

This happened during inspections carried out mainly by the police.

337 are the fined violators, mainly for not wearing a mask in closed spaces, non-observance of the required distance and violations of the work requirements.

There are thirteen sanctioned establishments that have been forced to suspend their activities, Kathimerini added.
