Big Fire in the Center of Blagoevgrad

Serious material damage was inflicted

A large fire is burning in the center of Blagoevgrad early this morning. The smoke engulfed the city's iconic Dome building, which houses two nightclubs.

There are several fire and police teams on site. It is assumed that the fire started from the disco, which is located in the building.

There are no reports of injuries so far, although thick clouds of smoke are pouring over the city.

The area is cut off and debris is falling from the building. The fire also spread to neighboring residential buildings.

/Nova