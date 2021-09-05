Last 24h: 854 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

854 are new cases of the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours from 13,386 tests. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of positive cases in the country since the beginning of the epidemic reached 461,545 people. Of these, the active cases are 34,419.

The distribution of cases by districts is: Blagoevgrad - 41; Burgas - 121; Varna - 110; Veliko Tarnovo - 26; Vidin - 8; Vratsa 3; Gabrovo - 11; Dobrich - 21, Kardzhali - 4; Kyustendil - 17; Lovech 14; Montana - 4; Pazardzhik - 25; Pernik - 15; Pleven - 28; Plovdiv - 82; Razgrad - 21; Ruse - 22; Silistra - 3; Sliven - 33; Smolyan - 5; Sofia - 16; Sofia (capital) - 132; Stara Zagora - 17; Targovishte - 23; Haskovo - 16; Shumen - 9; Yambol - 27.

4114 patients remain in hospital, 338 of them in serious condition. The number of cured people is also growing - 408,043. 192 of them have been registered during the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths increased by 32 - a total of 19,083 victims of the disease in the country.

2,352,395 doses of vaccine were given. 3372 for the last 24 hours.

