Where to get Vaccinated in Bulgaria this Weekend

Society » HEALTH | September 4, 2021, Saturday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Where to get Vaccinated in Bulgaria this Weekend Pixabay

There will be mobile vaccination points in a number of cities, the health ministry said.

 

Gabrovo:

On 04.09 (Saturday), immunization against COVID-19 will be performed by a mobile team of CSMP Gabrovo. The immunization point will be located on the Central Cooperative Market - Gabrovo, with working hours: from 9.00 to 13.00. There is a possibility to issue a certificate on the spot when a single-dose vaccine is given.

 

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 04.09 (Saturday) on the territory of Metro Store in Veliko Tarnovo will work a temporary immunization point from 10.00 to 14.00. Immunizations will be performed by a medical team of MOBAL "Dr. St. Cherkezov ”AD and CSMP-Veliko Tarnovo. Every citizen who chooses to be vaccinated at the checkpoint will receive a voucher worth BGN 20, which can be used for shopping in the store or donated for a socially significant cause in specially marked boxes at the entrance "Customers" in the store.

 

Varna:

On 04.09 (Saturday) and 05.09 (Sunday), there will be a vaccination point in front of the entrance of the METRO store, with working hours from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

 

Sofia:

The following mobile immunization points will be open on 04.09 (Saturday) and 05.09. (Sunday) in Sofia:

Druzhba, Cultural House, with working hours 09.00 - 16.00

The Mall, opening hours 13.00 - 18.00

Bulgaria mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Paradise Mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Ring mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Serdika mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

METRO store (Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.), working hours 10.00 am - 6.00 pm

 

Pleven:

On 04.09. (Saturday), 05.09 (Sunday) and 06.09 (Monday) in the town of Pleven on Vazrazhdane Square, in front of the Mausoleum, there will be a mobile office for immunization with a vaccine against COVID-19. The office will be open from 08.00 to 12.00.

 

Vratsa District:

On 04.09 (Saturday) mobile teams will perform immunizations on the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm;

On 05.09 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.
/DarikNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccinated., vaccine., where., Bulgaria., Covid-19., Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria