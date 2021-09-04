Where to get Vaccinated in Bulgaria this Weekend

There will be mobile vaccination points in a number of cities, the health ministry said.

Gabrovo:

On 04.09 (Saturday), immunization against COVID-19 will be performed by a mobile team of CSMP Gabrovo. The immunization point will be located on the Central Cooperative Market - Gabrovo, with working hours: from 9.00 to 13.00. There is a possibility to issue a certificate on the spot when a single-dose vaccine is given.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 04.09 (Saturday) on the territory of Metro Store in Veliko Tarnovo will work a temporary immunization point from 10.00 to 14.00. Immunizations will be performed by a medical team of MOBAL "Dr. St. Cherkezov ”AD and CSMP-Veliko Tarnovo. Every citizen who chooses to be vaccinated at the checkpoint will receive a voucher worth BGN 20, which can be used for shopping in the store or donated for a socially significant cause in specially marked boxes at the entrance "Customers" in the store.

Varna:

On 04.09 (Saturday) and 05.09 (Sunday), there will be a vaccination point in front of the entrance of the METRO store, with working hours from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Sofia:

The following mobile immunization points will be open on 04.09 (Saturday) and 05.09. (Sunday) in Sofia:

Druzhba, Cultural House, with working hours 09.00 - 16.00

The Mall, opening hours 13.00 - 18.00

Bulgaria mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Paradise Mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Ring mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Serdika mall, with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

METRO store (Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.), working hours 10.00 am - 6.00 pm

Pleven:

On 04.09. (Saturday), 05.09 (Sunday) and 06.09 (Monday) in the town of Pleven on Vazrazhdane Square, in front of the Mausoleum, there will be a mobile office for immunization with a vaccine against COVID-19. The office will be open from 08.00 to 12.00.

Vratsa District:

On 04.09 (Saturday) mobile teams will perform immunizations on the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm;

On 05.09 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

