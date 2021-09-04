Bulgaria Today: Mostly Sunny with some Clouds

Today it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness. The wind will be light from the north-northeast. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 24° and 29° Celius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by Georgi Tsekov, weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month and will decrease. It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 22° -25°C. The temperature of the seawater will be 24-25°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Above the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness. The wind will be light, in the high and open parts - to moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°, at 2000 meters - about 12°.
