Society » HEALTH | September 4, 2021, Saturday // 08:45
Bulgaria: 1640 New Cases of COVID-19 Last 24 hours in Bulgaria Pixabay

1640 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours with 30 011 tests performed. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

Thus, the total number of positive cases in the country since the beginning of the epidemic reached 460,691 people. Of these, the active cases are 33,789.

The distribution of cases by districts is: Blagoevgrad - 92; Burgas - 112; Varna - 143; Veliko Tarnovo - 59; Vidin - 12; Vratsa - 19; Gabrovo - 22; Dobrich - 38; Kardzhali - 27; Kyustendil - 22; Lovech - 17; Montana - 17; Pazardzhik - 97; Pernik - 24; Pleven - 45; Plovdiv - 167; Razgrad - 27; Ruse - 58; Silistra - 28; Sliven - 53; Smolyan - 21; Sofia - 51; Sofia (capital) - 254; Stara Zagora - 62; Targovishte - 43; Haskovo - 50; Shumen - 46; Yambol - 34.

4,070 patients remain in hospital, 334 of them in serious condition. The number of cured people is also growing - 407,851. 822 of them have been registered during the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths increased by 50 - a total of 19,051 victims of the disease in our country.

2,349,025 doses of vaccine were given. 12 199 for the last 24 hours.
