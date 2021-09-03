King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium Will Isolate after Family Member Tested Positive for Covid-19

Belgium's Royal Palace announced that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have decided to reschedule or cancel their forthcoming engagements after a member of the royal family tested positive for Covid-19, news wires reported.

The king and queen, whose PCR tests are negative, will limit their contacts in the coming days "as a precaution" in accordance with the health rules, the Royal Palace said in a statement. The activities that were on the royal couple's agenda "this week and next Monday are therefore postponed or cancelled," it said.

Belgium has so far recorded a total of 1,187,506 Covid-19 cases and 25,382 deaths, according to the latest data