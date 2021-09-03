Death Threat against Speaker of Parliament Iva Miteva

Iva Miteva about the threat: I am afraid for my child, not for myself

The Speaker of Parliament commented on the threat of murder made against her

Parliament Speaker Iva Miteva described it as strange that just today when there were strong disputes over the NSO law, a death threat was received. Earlier today, it became clear that there was a signal of a threat to kill her.

"If I say that I was not worried at first, I will be lying, but the strange thing is that it happened just today when there were strong disputes under the NSO Act. I'm not afraid, but rather maybe I'm afraid for my relatives, for my child", she commented to journalists in the National Assembly.

"We can say that the signal is not serious, but we do not know who is behind it and tomorrow it may become serious. But this means that we, the deputies, cannot work from now on, any signal will hinder our work and will cross any process of change," she said. According to her, these are the signals that were presented during the hearings in the commission, and the people in the country are guarded on the basis of such signals.

The signal may not be serious, because it is literally a sentence - "Tomorrow I will kill Iva Miteva," she explained. Such signals were also presented to the commission and on the basis of them many people in the country were guarded, so we want this change and I do not accept the accusations that I am a populist and petty. We just want to reconsider the persons, the reasons, the motives, the decisions to be motivated, and protection to be imposed when it is necessary and needs to be done because this is a huge expense for the state, she explained.

I think that now I have enough security, said Miteva in response to a question. I hope the services will check the signal and be able to say whether there is really a threat or not, but they told me quite seriously, she commented. Miteva said that the head of the NSO had informed her that the signal was in the prosecutor's office and was being checked.

/Nova