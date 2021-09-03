President Radev Thinks over Date of Parliament Dissolution and New General Election

President Rumen Radev said he wouldseek a rational solution for the date of dissolution of the National Assembly and the scheduling of the parliamentary elections. He was speaking in response to the queries of journalists present at Friday's opening of a medical simulation training centre at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.



The question is not so much the date of the elections as whether the National Assembly will be able to manage at least part of

the work, Radev said. The MPs failed to form a government, but they are also responsible before the Bulgarian public for the

update of the budget. The head of State believes the MPs will not leave working people, pensioners, hospitals and business

without money. He also added that there are also important bills whose vote is pending.



Radev also said that Parliament refuses to take any stance on the Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is not a good sign to

Bulgarians.



Taking a question regarding combining the forthcoming parliamentary elections with the presidential ones, Radev reiterated his opinion that that would run against the spirit of the Constitution and the differentiation of responsibilities of the individual institutions. Nor is such a variant in the interest of the presidential institution, he said, adding that it should also be born in mind that the crisis is deepening, Bulgarians have to be called to the polls in three consecutive weeks, which in turn costs money and time.



Taking a question about the caretaker government, Radev said it was not on the agenda and what was most important was what

Parliament would do. He added that what he had wanted was to show with the present government that a new model and style of

governance was possible, one that overcame the antagonism between parties. This proved successful and showed serious results, he said./BTA



