Russia May apply for Hosting Olympic Games in 2036

Sports | September 3, 2021, Friday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Russia May apply for Hosting Olympic Games in 2036 pixabay

 Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that Russia may apply for hosting the Olympic Games, possibly, at some venue in the Far East. However, he remarked that it was too early to discuss such a possibility at this point, because several conditions will have to be met.

"Regrettably, there have been ever fewer contenders in the world for hosting the Olympics," Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Far Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"We have long supported the [Olympic movement], and I hope that the principles of Olympism will not be distorted and there will be no politics involved," Putin said.

"If it happens the way I am describing now, we do not rule out the possibility Russia might host the Olympic Games. The Far East and Vladivostok are one of the likely venues," he said, when asked about the possibility Russia might host the 2036 Olympics in Vladivostok. He stressed that "it is too early to discuss this and everything will have to be calculated first."/TASS

TAGS

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Putin, Olympics, bid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria