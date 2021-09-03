Aghans Apprehensive of Taliban Government, Women Dare Protesting

Afghans were still awaiting the formation of a new government on Friday, days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.

A Taliban spokesperson told AFP that no inauguration ceremony was planned until Saturday at the earliest, while previous announcements indicated that it could take place after Friday prayers.

The Taliban has promised a moderate and "inclusive" executive but has ruled out the appointment of women to senior positions.

'Memories of the past difficult to forget'

In a rare show of dissent, a group of women protested in the western city of Herat on Thursday, demanding the right to participate in politics.

Euronews' international correspondent Anelise Borges, in Kabul, says Afghan residents are sceptical of whether the Taliban will deliver on their promises, especially without foreign aid.

"Some people say they're actually afraid for themselves, for their families, and don't think the group has actually changed. The memories of the past are still too painful and vivid to forget," she said.

"Many people in Afghanistan know the Taliban don't have experience in governing a country. One thing is to fight, another thing is to actually run the show".

Taliban facing huge humanitarian and economic challenges

The Taliban has inherited a nation that relies heavily on international aid and is in the midst of a deep economic crisis.

Civil servants haven't been paid in months and the local currency is losing its value.

Afghanistan's former acting finance minister, Khalid Payenda, has warned the value of the Afghani could plunge by more than 100%.

Banks have been closed for weeks, though some money transfer companies, like Western Union, are now resuming business.

Another pressing issue is the rapid reduction of food stocks.

The World Food Programme said at least €169 million euros is urgently needed to feed the most vulnerable Afghans, as the organisation's food stocks might run out by the end of Septembe

 

Afghanistan, Taliban government, fears
