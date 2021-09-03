Italy may Introduce Compulsory Vaccination for Everyone

The only restriction would be age. The country plans to place booster doses

Italy may eventually introduce compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all of the right aged Italians, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said yesterday, Reuters reported.

In addition, booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to vulnerable people are scheduled to start in Italy later this month, Draghi said.

The Italian government has already introduced compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers, but Draghi is of the opinion that everyone should be obliged to be vaccinated once the European health authorities give their full approval to the vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency has approved four emergency vaccines, Reuters notes.

The possible introduction of compulsory vaccination is likely to run into serious opposition in Italy, where skepticism about all types of vaccines has grown over the past decade and where health experts promoting vaccination have been verbally insulted and threatened by vaccine opponents.

/BTA