Grim Record: 19,000 Bulgarians have Died from COVID-19 since Beginning of the Pandemic

Society » HEALTH | September 3, 2021, Friday // 13:07
Bulgaria has achieved another grim record in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic - the number of victims of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 19,000 people, according to the United Data Portal.

51 of the people have died in the last 24 hours.

Among the dead in the last 24 hours is a young man aged 33, for whom there is no evidence of concomitant diseases. Another victim of the virus is another 37-year-old man - also without concomitant diseases.

A 41-year-old woman also died without concomitant diseases
