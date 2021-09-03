Bulgarian Health Minister: If More People Had Vaccinated, We Wouldn't Have to Impose Restrictions Now

Lockdown could occur if current measures do not produce the expected results.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov in a tv interview.

"The better we comply with them, the shorter these measures will be. If we do not comply with the measures and people are not responsible, this can lead to their tightening. We have set a goal within 7-10 days of their entry into force and then assess the situation."

"If Covid infections continues to worsen, we do not hesitate to apply much stricter measures. We will not let the doctors and nurses become exhausted," Katsarov was adamant.

According to him, the measures were taken on the basis of the epidemic risk and are scientifically substantiated. Our goal is to reduce the pace at which people enter intensive care units.

"We run the risk of difficulties with hospitalization and treatment. This mistake will not be repeated," the minister said.

He added that half of the opinions received in the ministry were related to the compensation of the persons concerned.

Such compensation must be paid. If we have stopped working at a disco club, the problem is not that young people will not be able to have fun for 2 weeks. There are people in these establishments who make a living. They must be compensated.

"The government is fully prepared for such a thing. I will send the opinions to the ministers of finance and economy in order to compensate these people for not being able to work," Dr. Katsarov assured.

He expects that after the budget update, money will be found to compensate the people affected by the measures.

"Things are in the hands of the two ministers and the National Assembly," the health minister said.

"If we had used the summer to get vaccinated, now we would not have to make any restrictions, even if the number of infected is high."

The vaccine does not protect 100% from infection, but protects almost 100% from death and severe symptoms.

"If we had not succumbed to the overall poor organization of vaccination and rumors, we would not have had to impose restrictions now. It is not too late to get vaccinated now," Katsarov urged.