Scandal in Parliament after TISP Leader Toshko Yordanov Called GERB - "Mafia"

"I do not pretend to be a prophet, but I still think that there will be a regular government in the next parliament and GERB will not participate in it. And now, because you said that someone insulted political parties, and there was no such thing. Now there will be, I will insult the GERB party and I will say that they are a mafia organisation", said Toshko Yordanov.

The Chairwoman, Iva Miteva made him a remark fro his words.

Following his comment, GERB-UDF parliament group demanded that he be removed from parliament.

"Madam Speaker I sympathize with you, do not allow people wearing T-shirts who have come here as if they are at the gym to give qualifications to our party." answered Alexander Ivanov from GERB.

Desislava Atanasova, the chairwoman of GERB's UDF parliamentary group, said that since Toshko Yordanov was Iva Miteva's party leader, it did not mean that she should allow him to insult certain parliamentary groups.

She said that behind each parliamentary group are Bulgarian citizens who elected her through their trust and vote. According to her, Yordanov's style of behavior is dangerous. "Not only to make a remark to Mr. Yordanov, but to punish him by removing him from the plenary session" Desislava Atanasova added.

Filip Stanev from "There are such people ". defended Speaker Miteva.

"We continue to make circus here. And I'm emotional, and I'm out of my nerves. What are you doing, gentlemen? Are you exercising your male self-confidence on a top lawyer (Miteva)? Is that what you are doing?", commented Filip Stanev, after Iva Miteva rejected GERB's request to punish Yordanov.

Following this, part of the party's parliamentary group left the plenary session in protest.