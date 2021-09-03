Bulgaria’s Junior Volleyball Lost the World Cup Final

Bulgaria's national volleyball team under 19 lost the final of the World Cup in Tehran with 0:3 sets (-20, -19, - 19) against Poland and thus remained with the silver medals, which is also a huge success.

The Bulgarians offered almost no resistance to their opponent, as the fatigue from the two grueling matches against Italy and Russia, won after a tiebreak, clearly had its say.

Thus, Bulgaria missed the opportunity to congratulate itself with a second world title in team sports after the triumph of its youth under 20 at the World Volleyball Championship in Cairo in 1991.

So far, Bulgaria's best ranking at the World Championships for juniors under 19 was back in 1989, when the country won bronze medals.

The boys return to Bulgaria today morning at 8.45 am at Terminal 1 at Sofia Airport.

The first game started very evenly, as the part went point by point until 17:16. The Bulgarian team made several unprovoked mistakes at the end of the first game, which allowed Poland to lead with 22:18 and 23:19 - the most serious lead for them so far. However, Poland gradually tightened its defenses and Bulgaria's blockade cracked. Thus, Poland pulled with a 1-0 game, after taking it with 25:20.

The second game also started equally and so went to 7:5, after which the Poles again played hard in defense and pulled with 21:16. New strong attacks by Kubicki and Mateusz Kufka allowed Poland to close the game at 24:19 and take a 2-0 lead.

However, the third game started totally in favor of Poland, as they pulled with 7:1. From minute to minute the Poles improved their initial blow, as well as the blockade. The little lions managed to reduce to 4:8 and 6:9 after Antov entered the game.

The series of mistakes continued in welcoming and building the attacks and instead of making a U-turn, the Bulgarian youth lagged behind in the second break of Martin Stoev with 9:13, after Antov and Alex Nikolov scored two balls in the out.

Until the end, the mistakes in our team rained one after another, and after 17:19 and the tone dropped. The Poles finally made several powerful attacks again, the blockade led by Pyotr Slivka was safe and the third game ended 25:19.

/OFFNews