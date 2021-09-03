Bulgaria: 1564 are Newly Infected with COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | September 3, 2021, Friday // 07:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 1564 are Newly Infected with COVID-19 Pixabay

The Unified Information Portal reports 564 new cases of coronavirus. 25,799 tests were performed, which means that 6% gave positive samples.

The pressure on hospitals is growing - nearly 4,000 people need treatment and 333 need intensive care. 51 people died and more than 680 were cured.

There are currently more than 33,000 active cases of coronavirus, and another 12,190 doses of vaccines have been given. In Bulgaria, the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated remains low - less than 20 percent.
/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Covid-19., Coronavirus., infected., New., Bulgaria., cases., vaccine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria