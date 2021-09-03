Bulgaria: 1564 are Newly Infected with COVID-19

The Unified Information Portal reports 564 new cases of coronavirus. 25,799 tests were performed, which means that 6% gave positive samples.

The pressure on hospitals is growing - nearly 4,000 people need treatment and 333 need intensive care. 51 people died and more than 680 were cured.

There are currently more than 33,000 active cases of coronavirus, and another 12,190 doses of vaccines have been given. In Bulgaria, the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated remains low - less than 20 percent.

