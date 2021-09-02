Three days of Mourning in Greece in Memory of Composer Mikis Theodorakis

Greece has declared three days of mourning in memory of composer Mikis Theodorakis, who died at the age of 96.

"The voice of the people fell silent," Greek newspapers wrote on the front page on the occasion of the death of the legendary composer of the film "Zorba the Greek".

Hundreds gather in front of Theodorakis' home in Athens. "Mikis is a flag for us, an icon, a symbol of the rebellious spirit," "A column from the Parthenon collapsed today," wrote people on social media. Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced three days of mourning.

The medics protesting in front of the Ministry of Health lowered the flags and sang songs by Theodorakis.

"Today we have lost part of the soul of Greece," said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

For the Greeks, Theodorakis was not only a great composer, he was also a politician who managed to unite everyone in times of national tension.

"The boy from the island of Chios who conquered the world," wrote cultural figures in their profiles on social networks.

/BNT