WHO: People with Dementia will Become 139 million by 2050

The number of people living with dementia will increase by 2030 from the current 55 million to 78 million, and by 2050 - to 139 million. This is the forecast of the World Health Organization (WHO), published in Geneva.

"The WHO estimates that more than 55 million people (including 8.1% of women and 5.4% of men over the age of 65) live with dementia. That number is expected to rise to 78 million by 2030, and to 139 million by 2050, "the WHO said.

The authors of the report draw attention to the fact that the damage associated with this disease requires financial costs. In 2019, the total cost of maintaining health and care for people with dementia in the world is estimated at $ 1.3 trillion. That amount, according to WHO forecasts, will increase to $ 1.7 trillion by 2030 and to $ 2.8 trillion by 2050.

"Dementia deprives millions of people of memory, independence and dignity, but it also takes away from us those we know and love," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adanom Gebrejesus in connection with the report's publication.

He called on the world community to "take concerted action to enable all people with dementia to live with the support and dignity they deserve." The report says there is an "urgent need for increased support at the national level" for both those living with the disease and those caring for them.

Dementia is a syndrome that impairs memory, thinking, behavior and the ability to perform daily activities. It mainly affects the elderly, but is not a normal state of aging, explained the WHO. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-70% of all cases.

/BNT