Due to New COVID Restrictions Restaurateurs set up Blockades all over Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | September 2, 2021, Thursday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Due to New COVID Restrictions Restaurateurs set up Blockades all over Bulgaria Pixabay

A big protest is being organized for September 7 in Sofia

Representatives of the restaurant business are starting protests today due to the tightening of the COVID-19 measures. This was announced to BNR by the chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants Richard Alibegov.

According to him, the downtown of Veliko Tarnovo will be blocked today, and tomorrow this will happen in Plovdiv.

"What we are going to do, the whole tourism industry, together with all the branch organizations affected by this order, is to begin blocking the whole country. It is an absolute lie that there are any socio-economic measures for both business and people," Alibegov added.

According to him, there will be a big protest on September 7 in Sofia. It is from this date that the stricter restrictions come into force.

Since then, visits to restaurants and entertainment venues, gambling halls, and casinos are allowed only in the interval from 7 am to 10 pm, at a distance of 1.5 m between the backs of the chairs at adjacent tables, occupying no more than 6 people a table, and wearing protective masks by staff.
