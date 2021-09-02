Instagram has Crashed Around the World

At least one-third of users do not have access to the social network

The multimedia social platform Instagram has a serious technical problem, with users from different parts of the world reporting that they cannot use either the application or the site.

According to DownDetector, the problems started around 7 o'clock. Bulgarian time, having escalated at noon.

About half of the users of the application and more than one-fifth of the users of the web interface have indicated that they have problems. The platforms that upgrade Instagram with additional functionalities also do not work.

/BTV