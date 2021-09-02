Eight Dead in New York, after Torrential Rain from Hurricane Ida

Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City after record rainfall, dpa reported."We're enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," de Blasio tweeted late Wednesday. "If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters," de Blasio cautioned. At least eight people died in flooding-related incidents as Hurricane Ida swept through New York City area, New York Times reported on Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul also announced a state of emergency and also urged people to remain at home. "I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel," she tweeted.

Fuelled by the remnants of tropical storm Ida, a record of around 80 millimetres of rain fell in Central Park in Manhattan late Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Streets and apartments were under up to a metre of water in places and subway traffic came to a complete standstill.

The city announced a travel ban in a tweet, saying "All non-emergency vehicles must be off NYC streets and highways." Some 5,300 homes were without electricity.

In neighbouring New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

Ida pulverized the previous record that tropical storm Henri had only set a week ago with 49 millimetres of rain in 60 minutes.