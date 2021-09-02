EU to Step up Pressure on Bulgaria about North Macedonia

Business | September 2, 2021, Thursday // 13:46
Bulgaria: EU to Step up Pressure on Bulgaria about North Macedonia president's office, archive

EU pressure on Bulgaria about North Macedonia will be more intense in the coming months, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev predicted on Wednesday at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, which brings together Balkan and EU leaders.

“I call on all Bulgarian parties, on which the formation of a regular government depends, that [European] pressure on Bulgaria will increase and we need a regular government and parliament that will clearly defend our national position before our European partners,” Radev said.

The Bulgarian president commented that a July parliamentary resolution in Skopje cemented the non-implementation of the 2017 Treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation. The resolution announced that Skopje would not negotiate with Sofia on Macedonian language and identity. The Treaty talks about common history with Bulgaria, which remains unspecified after three years of negotiations.

Radev repeated that the main priority of Bulgarian foreign policy remains the European integration of the Western Balkans and that Bulgaria is most interested in North Macedonia becoming an EU member, adding that it will have to fulfil its commitments, insisting on protecting the rights of people with Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia, revising textbooks that portray Bulgaria with a negative image and stopping hate speech.

“I called on our European partners not to put pressure only on Bulgaria. I believe that with joint efforts we will reach sustainable solutions. But this cannot be done at the expense of the Bulgarian national interest,” Radev, who met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, said.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, north macedonia, EU pressure
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria