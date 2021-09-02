5 Best Animes about Gambling to Watch

Anime is now one of the most popular kinds of entertainment. For the record, 3.5% of the world’s population regularly watch anime. There are many topics covered in them, and a gambling theme is also present in this series.

Today, we'll discuss the finest gambling anime and why they are good. Our expert, Conrad A. Brennan (view profile), guides you through the best 5 anime about gambling that you’ll enjoy!

What Exactly Is the Anime about Gambling?

An anime centred on poker tournaments, real money betting is what we call gambling anime. The main protagonists appear in challenging situations in this genre of anime, from which they must seek a way out through gambling.

Why is it relevant? Casino business is now on the wave of popularity. In fact, Canadian gambling companies have made a breakthrough with their record this year. Betting and playing on real money casinos is one of Canada’s most popular entertaining pastimes.

This way, 888casino Canada contributes to the success of its gambling business community and offers you exclusive gaming goods of a high-grade, excellent live casino with an easy-to-use interface.

Since gambling anime is mainly for an adult audience, it may incorporate genres such as action, drama, and even psychological thrillers. Gambling anime would undoubtedly appeal to those who like gambling.

5 Finest Anime Series about Gambling

Many countries, including some states of America, have already established their positions in the gambling business. What is more, in May, Nevada gained $1.2 billion in gaming revenue throughout the casinos’ state.

Gambling popularity has gained to such a point that you can even watch intriguing anime series about betting and playing casino games. If you’ve never watched a gambling anime, check out this list. We've selected the most engaging Japanese cartoons that raise this topic and present it in a new light!

1. Touhai Densetsu Akagi

This is one of those plots where the main character gambles his way to the top. The series focuses on the game Mahjong and the main character, Akagi. The latter claims to be a master at the game and boldly plans to establish a name for himself in the crime gang.

Akagi attempts to gamble his way to success to fulfill his objective of being the greatest in the underworld gambling industry, competing against hazardous gangs and individuals, and turning every presumed failure into a triumph.

2. Kakegurui — Compulsive Gambler

Netflix’s Kakegurui, based on manga, is a genuinely great animation. You’ll be immersed in Hyakkaou Private Academy, where pupils demonstrate their gambling talents and receive grades for successful playing sessions.

The strange yet intriguing title portrays a future where students must bring their own money to school and decide whether they are winners or losers. Their life path depends on the roulette wheel and the cards.

Yumeko, a nice young student, eventually appears on stage and defeats every gambler because of her undying love for gaming. Yumeko's dark secret is the key to the entire narrative.

3. Saki

Saki is a cute and hilarious animation that’ll remind you of the Kakegurui series. This is a sweet story about a young girl named Saki.

Mahjong ruined the life of the main character a long time ago, and she despises the game and anything that reminds her of it. Her school buddy, on the other hand, invites her to the Mahjong club. There, she demonstrates remarkable skills and the ability to identify patterns.

Saki’s almost superhuman talents astound everyone. She consistently wins competitions and advances to the global finals. The anime is full of drama and intent, yet it is also lighthearted and charming.

4. No Game, No Life

No Game No Life is the most popular anime title on many critics’ lists. And its popularity continues to grow, although it isn't strictly a gambling-themed anime.

The anime provides a universe in which players may bet in a virtual reality environment, forcing them to spend a lot in exchange for anything in return.

5. Death Parade

Death Parade by Madhouse Studio is maybe the most allegorical animation about gambling. These shows describe an eternity with neither heaven nor hell, only eternal gambling. Souls that reach this point have two options: they can either disappear into the emptiness or reincarnate.

The setting is a mystery casino where games like poker, roulette, and darts determine whether you’ll perish in the dark or resurrect in a new body. This anime is full of sassy humour, drama, and oddities. Because your soul is at risk, the games are extremely exciting.

Conclusion

Online gambling is thriving, especially the Canadian business, providing various options to choose a casino to join. Gambling is now present in anime episodes to depict ambitious and victorious characters who take chances and bet their lives!