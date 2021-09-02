National Assembly Voted: Presidential Elections will be held on November 14

parliament.bg

Without any debate, parliament accepted the proposal that the presidential election be held on November 14, 2021. The date was voted as the first item in the session that began this morning.

The proposal of the Presidential Council yesterday was the date to be November 7 or 14.

BSP and GERB said they prefer the 7th to avoid a run-off on the last possible election date.

"There Is Such a People", "Stand up BG! We are coming" and "Democratic Bulgaria" announced they prefer the 14th, so that there is more time for work of the 46th National Assembly. Such was the decision submitted by the Speaker of the National Assembly Iva Miteva.
