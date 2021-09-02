COVID-19: 1745 Infections and 54 Deaths in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | September 2, 2021, Thursday // 07:39
Bulgaria: COVID-19: 1745 Infections and 54 Deaths in Bulgaria Pixabay

In the past 24 hours, 1745 infections and 54 deaths of people with COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria, this was reported from the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed for the day are 24,836. The cured patients for the same period are 580.

The active cases of coronavirus infections to date are 32,192, 3,872 people are hospitalized and 332 are in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the coronavirus immunization campaign, 2,324,643 doses of vaccine have been given, including 12,050 in the last 24 hours.
