Greek medics Protest against Mandatory Vaccination. Ten Thousand Suspended from Work

10,000 health workers in Greece have been suspended from work today because they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19, BNR reported. From 1 September, the immunisation ofmedical professionals in our southern neighbour is mandatory

Hovhe government in Athens was adamant that it would not backtrack. Medical workers must be immunised to protect their own health and patients, insists Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis..

edics are also protesting outside hospitals this morning demanding the repeal of mandatory vaccination. According to the tradeunion, 10,000 medical workers remain out of work from today.

At the height of the fourth wave of coronavirus in a week will block the health system, there is a risk to the sick," doctors warn. Medics are reporting strike preparedness at all state hospitals. As of today, pharmacists, as well as doctors in private practice, must be vaccinated. Their employers are threatened with a €50,000 fine and the revocation of their work licence.