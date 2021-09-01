Caretaker Prime Minister: There is No Need for Troops on the Border

The army needs additional expenses of over BGN 20 million

“The armed forces are ready to join the border guard, but at this stage, this is not necessary.”This was the answer of Caretaker Prime Minister Setafan Yanev and Ministers Boyko Rashkov and Georgi Panayotov to the questions of the deputies in the plenary hall.

War Minister Panayotov pointed out that it is possible to send up to 1,051 people to the border with Turkey in three rotations with participation in surveillance, security, construction of facilities, search and rescue, provision of tents and camp kitchens, etc.

In total, by the end of the year, additional expenses for salaries, fuel, lubricants and other unforeseen expenses will be incurred for BGN 9.606 million - money that the MoD does not currently have at its disposal. Separately, the Cougar helicopter needs repairs for another BGN 12 million.

Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said there has been an increase in migrants, but they are also in line with the large number of Syrians in Turkey and fewer COVID restrictions this year. There are nearly 200 cases against smugglers.

According to him, however, the current situation is under the control of the Border Police, but the possibility of sending troops remains in the event of deterioration.

The Caretaker Prime Minister pointed out that estimates have been made for the additional costs of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense and they have been submitted to the relevant commissions.

/BTV