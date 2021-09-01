President Biden Declares US "Nation building" Politics Is Over

President Joe Biden in public address defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan - a move which opened the way for Taliban militants to return to power.

Staying longer was not an option, Biden said in an address to the nation, a day after the end of a 20-year US presence in Afghanistan.

He praised troops for organising an airlift of more than 120,000 people wishing to flee the Taliban regime.

Joe Biden said the withdrawal ends "an era of major military operations to remake other countries"

The Islamist militants have been celebrating their victory.

Biden again blamed his predecessor Donald Trump for making a deal with the Taliban that, he said, forced his hand on the timing of the exit.

But he emphasised that the war had long ago achieved its purpose of defeating al-Qaeda and said its conclusion signalled a need for wider changes in US foreign policy.

Biden was talking about a shift away from the kind of costly military occupations - not only Afghanistan but also Iraq - that defined America's international role after 9/11.

Biden also issued a warning to the Islamic State group affiliate which attacked crowds at Kabul airport. "ISIS-K we are not done with you yet,"!