TISP Officially Confirmed They Will Not Support Government with Mandate of BSP

"There are such people" will not support the BSP government. This decision of the party was reaffirmed by Toshko Yordanov at the meeting with the Bulgarian Socialist Party, held today.

Thus, there will be no regular cabinet with a third term.

"Colleagues, we have nothing new to tell you, except that we will not support the formation of a cabinet with your mandate," Yordanov said to the BSP leader Ninova.

Cornelia Ninova described the meeting as a matter of dialogue and a final attempt to form a cabinet.

BSP stated they want to finalize this conversation today as the mandate holder. After this the National Council of the party, will make a final decision how to proceed.

Yordanov described the accepted invitation for a meeting with the BSP as normal political behavior, but specified:

"We have nothing new to say. We will repeat what we have been saying since the first days of this parliament."

According to him "There are such people" took responsibility when they proposed a cabinet with the first mandate.

"If we are not supported by the protest parties, we will not support the next term and we think we will go to early elections. We stated this in the first days. Nothing has changed since then. " he added.

"We have come all the way in which all parties, including you, have refused to support our draft cabinet," concluded Yordanov.