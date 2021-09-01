BSP Will Not Return Mandate to Radev until Budget Is Updated
Socialists leader Kornelia Ninova acknowledged that apparently BSP doesn’t have the support of the protest parties for cabinet formation, but will retain the mandate until the MPs update the budget. Our efforts so far are not appreciated by the colleagues we invited for talks despite our penchant for dialogue and calls for reason and responsibility. The talks become particularly complicated after the escapade of the DB who did not not come to the meeting at all to voice their stand , i.e.”we support, we do not support, why we do it”. Today we will wait for TISP, but while these talks are going on we understand the responsibility we have for the state of the country and what is happening in the coming months, and that is why we are concerned about the budget update. And so far we have not saida word about the budget for next year, but this is also a great responsibility", said Ninova.
That's why she insisted that he the budgetary control committee should meet extraordinarily on Saturday and the National Assembly have session on Tuesday.
