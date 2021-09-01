Scientist Developed Technology that turns Coffee Grounds into Alcohol
The taste of the drink resembles that of beer
Scientists from the National University of Singapore have developed a system for converting coffee grounds into alcohol, according to the school's website.
According to experts, the alcoholic beverages obtained in this way are saturated with biologically active substances and amino acids.
Researchers note that the world produces 10 million tons of coffee each year as the drink's consumption increases. The precipitate is formed in the process of its preparation.
Coffee waste can be harmful to the environment due to its phenolic content. The sludge is also rich in carbohydrates, lipids and proteins.
Looking for a way to utilize it, Singaporean experts have developed and patented a technology for converting coffee grounds into alcoholic beverages with different flavors. Their taste is somewhat reminiscent of beer, but at the same time there are fruity, colorful and roasted notes.
/Nova
