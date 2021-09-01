COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More Than 2000 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Again

455 742 are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,053.

31,081 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 26,631 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,225,874.

Of the medical staff, 13,834 have been infected, including 3,948 doctors, 4,676 nurses, 2,329 paramedics and 295 paramedics.

There are 3,738 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 324 are in intensive care units.

405,765 people were cured, of which 670 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 18,896, and 56 people died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,431,014 people, of whom 24,656 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,312,605, with 13,494 newly registered vaccination during the past 24 hours.

/Focus