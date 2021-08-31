COVID-19: Offices Are More Dangerous than Schools Says Bulgarian Professor

Offices with a large open space have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than in schools, because there are adults mostly.

"Children get less sick and less exposed to this infection, " said this morning in an interview with BNT Prof. Mira Kozhuharova, adviser to the Minister of Health.

On August 19, the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov issued an order according to which the heads of all administrations must assign remote work to at least 50% of the staff, unless, depending on the nature of the work, this is not possible.

"The recommendation is that no more than 50% of the staff should be in the offices and I would recommend people there to get vaccinated," Kozhuharova said.

She also commented on what could affect the in-service training of students:

"If we ensure a healthy environment at home, through vaccination of grandparents, mom and dad, then children will be at lower risk of infection, which will ensure they attend school normally " Kozhuharova said.

She did not rule out the possibility of limiting visits to kindergartens if the number of cases increases.