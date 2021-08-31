Football: Bulgaria Meats European Champions Italy

Sports | August 31, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Football: Bulgaria Meats European Champions Italy

Bulgarian Football team will start qualifications for WC in Qatar with a game against the European Champions Italy.

National coach Yassen Petrov said he was going to Italy to make it as difficult as possible for the European champion.

"I don't want to start with the fact that it is very difficult to gather our players. We are waiting for the players. Tomorrow we will all be together. We will do a training session, then in Italy and enter to play against the European champion. let's try to make a surprise ", Petrov started.

"Hopefully we can break Italy's winning record. I hope the boys take the chance, we have nothing to lose, " he added.

The atmosphere in the team is wonderful. I hope we will be able to prepare the team. It is important for me to be together and play as a team ", concluded Yasen Petrov.

