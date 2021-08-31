Antoine Griezmann Move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid in Last Minute of Transfer Window

It was made for big headlines, but in the end it was still a relatively quiet evening when the European transfer window in football was closed the night before Wednesday. Antoine Griezmann’s loan move from Barcelona back to Atletico Madrid was the last night’s biggest news.

Just before the transfer window closed the night before Wednesday, it became clear that Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico on a one-year loan contract. The contract allows for an extension of one year – both clubs involved can choose to continue with the 30-year-old French attacking player.

It was at Atletico Madrid that Griezmann broke through in earnest, even though he already during the years in Real Sociedad 2009–2014 showed proof of his talent.

In the years 2014–2019, the Frenchman played for the Madrid club and won the Europa League and Uefa Super Cup, and was chosen as La Liga’s best player. During the Atletico years, he was also part of France’s national team that won World Cup gold in 2018.

Then it was off to Catalonia and two seasons in star-studded FC Barcelona. The transfer to Barcelona was worth 120 million euros, which was a record sum for the Madrid club and the fifth highest transfer sum ever.

In Barcelona, ​​his goal pace slowed markedly: in Atletico he scored 94 goals in 180 games, in Barcelona 22 goals in 74 games.

Although the last two seasons leave a lot to be desired, Griezmann is welcomed back to Wanda Metropolitano with open arms, the club’s fifth best goal scorer of all time.