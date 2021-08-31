Caretaker Economy Minister: I Will Not Run for President
The caretaker Minister of Economy stated that he supports current president Rumen Radev.
"I personally really like the work of the current president. The last thing I would do is run for president, on the contrary, I would support Radev with both hands," said caretaker Minister Kiril Petkov to reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary economic committee.
"These three months proved to us not only in words, but also in actions that this man really stood behind the change in Bulgaria, in which I also believe," Petkov was quoted as saying by BTA.
The caretaker economy minister reiterated that as long as he is caretaker party minister, he will not speak because "we have work to do."
/BTV
