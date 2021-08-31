Bulgaria’s Junior Volleyball Team Defeated Italy and is in Semifinals of World Cup

Bulgaria's national volleyball team for juniors under 19 won in an incredible way the quarterfinals against Italy and ranked among the four best in the world.

The little lions, led by Martin Stoev, fought for every single point and even a cruel referee at the end of the fifth game did not prevent them from winning against their peers from Italy with a 3:2 game.

The Bulgarian team defeated the European champion Italy in Tehran, and the result is indicative (25:27, 27:25, 21:25, 31:29, 18:16). With this success, the Bulgarians continue in the dispute for the medals of the World Cup.

Thus, Bulgaria qualifies for the semifinals after a 20-year break. For the last time, Brunko Iliev lead the little lions in 1983/84 to bronze medals, again in Iran.

All the boys who took part in the epic clash performed at an exceptional level, but above all was again Alexander Nikolov, son of the legendary diagonal Vlado Nikolov.

