New COVID-19 Guidelines: No Masks in Kindergartens

In a “dark red” scenario, only kindergartens with 100% vaccinated or post-sick staff will work.

Kindergarten children will not wear protective face masks, regardless of age. A child may wear a protective mask there only at the recommendation of a doctor or at the request of a parent.

This is written in the guidelines for training and actions in the conditions of an emergency epidemic situation in kindergartens, published today by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The guidelines come after the proposal for children aged 6 and over to wear masks all day.

What do the new measures envisage?

Distance between staff and individual groups. There has been such a requirement before. It is not allowed for staff from the kindergarten to gather in one place, as well as to gather different groups of children.

Disinfection and ventilation. Rooms will be ventilated at least twice a day for 30 minutes in the absence of the children (before their arrival and in the afternoon); in addition, all rooms must be frequently ventilated for at least 10 minutes every astronomical hour of the working day.

Teachers and non-teaching professionals are required to wear masks in the common indoor areas of the building and when exceptionally working with more than one group. In school buses, masks are mandatory for adults, and for children – on the judgment of parents.

The entry of outsiders in the yard of the kindergarten and near the entrance of the building is restricted.

It is recommended that as many activities as possible be carried out outdoors when the weather conditions allow. If possible, zones for the separate groups should be separated in the yard.

Children will use individual hand towels and glasses for water.

It is not allowed to bring goods and objects from the parents in the kindergarten / nursery, as well as the use of plush toys.

Communication with parents will be carried out mainly by electronic means. Individual meetings and consultations will be held by prior arrangement and in compliance with the main anti-epidemic measures - wearing a protective face mask and physical distance.

In the “dark red” scenario with more than 500 patients per 100,000 people in the respective area, only kindergartens with 100% post-sick or vaccinated staff can work. During this period, only children whose parents meet the same conditions or work on the first line will be accepted. This means that the kindergartens will not work, as it is unlikely that there will be more than a few of them in the country with 100% vaccinated staff.

Classes with children from closed kindergartens will be carried out only from a distance in an electronic environment by order of the Minister of Education and Science, according to the Ministry of Education and Science.

